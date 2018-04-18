Janhvi, Khushi And Anshula To Join Arjun Kapoor For London Holiday: Reports

Dhadak done, now Janhvi reportedly has a vacation to look forward to. Arjun Kapoor's sisters - Khushi, Janhvi and Anshula Kapoor - will reportedly join the actor for a vacation in London, where he is expected to be shooting for Namastey England sometime soon. "Janhvi and Khushi along with step-sister Anshula will join brother Arjun Kapoor for a holiday in London. Arjun will soon be shooting for his film Namastey England in London and this turned out to be the best time for his sisters to bond with him," Filmfare quoted a source as saying. Janhvi is the eldest of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's two daughters while Arjun and Anshula are the filmmaker's children with his first wife Mona Shourie.
Highlights
- Janhvi just wrapped the shooting of Dhadak
- Arjun will soon be filming Namaste England in London
- The sisters will join Arjun for a vacation in London
Arjun Kapoor recently slammed a certain publication for outfit-shaming Janhvi after she arrived in a strappy dress to attend a dinner at his place. "It's shameful that your eye would go searching for something like this shame on you... this is how our country looks at young women yet another shining example... ashamed by this," tweeted a furious Arjun Kapoor.
In February this year, Sridevi drowned in a hotel bathtub in Dubai - she was in Dubai to attend the wedding festivities of her nephew Mohit Marwah. Arjun, who was back in India, immediately flew into Dubai and was by Boney Kapoor's side till the last rites were wrapped. After Sridevi's death, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor have often been spotted in the company of Arjun and Anshula. She was also part of Janhvi's 21st birthday celebrations (which was just 10 days after Sridevi died) and was also attended by Sonam and Rhea Kapoor.
While Khushi is still finishing school, Janhvi is all set for her Bollywood debut Dhadak, the shooting of which was wrapped recently. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, Dhadak co-stars Janhvi Ishaan Khatter. Dhadak is set to hit screens on July 20.
Comments
Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Parineeti and Arjun's third collaboration will release on December 7 this year.