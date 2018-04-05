Janhvi Kapoor Bonds With Half-Sister Anshula Kapoor. See Pics Janhvi and Anshula Kapoor joined Manish Malhotra for dinner on Wednesday

Janhvi Kapoor with Anshula in Mumbai.

Janhvi and Anshula have been spotted together several times
Anshula cut short her trip to Punjab to attended Janhvi's birthday
Karisma Kapoor was also at Manish Malhotra's get-together

mukaish work suit while Anushla wore denims with a checked shirt. They exited Manish's home together but they left in separate cars. Janhvi is the elder of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's two daughters while Anshula is Boney Kapoor's daughter from his first wife Mona Shourie (Anshula's elder brother is actor Arjun Kapoor). Janhvi's younger sister Khushi skipped the get-together, which was also attended by Karisma Kapoor. Janhvi swears by Manish Malhotra's designs and he's also in charge of her costumes in her debut film Dhadak.



Here are pictures of Janhvi and Anshula's rendezvous at Manish Malhotra home:



Janhvi and Khushi have been spotted with Anshula and sometimes also with Arjun after Sridevi died in February. Sridevi "accidentally drowned" in the bathtub of the hotel she was staying in Dubai. In March, Anshula, who was accompanying Arjun to the shoot of Namaste England in Punjab,



Here are pictures from Janhvi's intimate family dinner on her birthday:

A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on Mar 6, 2018 at 12:55pm PST



Arjun Kapoor, who skipped Janhvi's birthday dinner,



Janhvi Kapoor, 21, is debuting opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. The film is directed by Shahank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. Dhadak is a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Shashank Khaitan is adapting the principal plot of Sairat in a different social milieu for Dhadak.



