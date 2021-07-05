Janhvi Kapoor's White Mischief - See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor shared this picture.(Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor just made our mundane Monday a little better with her brand new pictures. She dropped two new pictures on Instagram. In the new post, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen channelising her love for white. In the pictures that she shared on Instagram, the 24-year-old actress can be seen dressed in all-white attire. She can be seen wearing white shorts and matching denim jacket. Janhvi Kapoor wore a white sports bra underneath. The actress looks drop-dead gorgeous as she poses in the pictures. Janhvi captioned the post with a white heart emoji. The post received scores of comments from the actress' fans. Among others, Maheep Kapoor dropped a comment on Janhvi's post. Maheep dropped fire emojis in the comments section.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's aforementioned post here:

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most followed celebrities on social media. On Instagram alone, the actress enjoys a fan following of 11.8 million. She often treats her fans to her fabulous pictures.

Last week, Janhvi put together some of her best moments spent with her friends and shared them on Instagram. Among others, the post consists of pictures of Janhvi enjoying on the beach. "Wildflower wildfire," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Recently, Janhvi shared a picture from her make-up room. In the picture, she can be seen sitting and getting ready. "Cinnamon gurl," she wrote in the caption.

In terms of work. Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in horror-comedyRoohi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next be seen in Siddharth Sengupta's Good Luck Jerry and Karan Johar's Dostana 2.