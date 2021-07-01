'Wildflower' Janhvi Kapoor Blooms Best By The Sea. These Pics Are Proof

From Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram carousel (courtesy janhvikapoor )

Highlights Janhvi shared a bunch of new pics on Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor captioned her photo in two words

She described herself as "wildflower wildfire"

Life is a vacation for Janhvi Kapoor. The Dhadak actress put together some of her favourite moments shared with friends and shared on Instagram as a photo album. Janhvi Kapoor's photos appear to be from a recent vacation, somewhere by the sea. Janhvi Kapoor, who is known to have an infectious happy-go-lucky persona, described herself quite differently in these photos. When on vacation, Janhvi Kapoor dropped her guards and felt wild and free in the company of her friends, a mood she described in these two words: "Wildflower wildfire." In her Instagram carousel, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen chilling in the pool with her friends, sleeping on the grass and playing with the waves.

However, every other photo on Janhvi Kapoor's album is that of gorgeous sunsets. We assume it's safe to say Janhvi Kapoor is a sunset lover. Well, aren't we all?

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor shared these stunning photos of herself having the time of her life in the sea - the sunset is the highlight here as well. "Maybe half the beauty of every blurred sunset is that it is fleeting," here's what she wrote.

Meanwhile on Earth Day, Janhvi Kapoor shared more photos from her sunset diaries:

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in horror comedy Roohi. Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, has starred in films such as Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi's upcoming line-up of films includes comedy Dostana 2. She will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry.