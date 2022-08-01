Janhvi Kapoor To NDTV: Would Be A Little Odd To Star Opposite SRK, Aamir And Salman Khan

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor in an interview with NDTV, opened up about her new project GoodLuck Jerry, the stars she would like to share screen space with and the actresses she is most inspired by and more. When asked if she would like to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan or Salman Khan. The actress replied, "They are the biggest stars and everybody wants to work with them but thoda odd hoga agar main unke opposite kaam karungi toh (it would be a little odd to star opposite them) but I will love to work with them." When Janhvi was asked which male superstar she would look good with onscreen. The actress took Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor's name. When asked to name one actress who inspired her a lot, Janhvi's reply was Alia Bhatt.

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, is known for starring in films like Roohi (with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma), Dhadak and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her line-up of film includes comedy Dostana 2, which was meant to star Kartik Aaryan earlier. The film's revised cast has not been announced as of now. She will also be seen in Mili and Bawaal, in which she will co-star with Varun Dhawan.

The actress was last seen in the film GoodLuck Jerry, which was a remake of the 2018 hit Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, which starred Nayanthara in the lead role. The film released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar over the weekend. She also started the prep for Mr And Mrs Mahi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao.