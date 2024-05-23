On Janhvi Kapoor And Orry's Ahmedabad Itinerary - 'Thali Time,' IPL Match And More

Orry shared this image on his Instagram story.

Janhvi Kapoor is extremely busy with the promotions of her upcoming romantic sports film Mr & Mrs Mahi. The film features her in the role of a doctor, who is also a talented cricketer. From attending cricket matches to embracing method dressing, the actress is fully immersed in her promotional activities. Given that it is the Indian Premier League season, Janhvi Kapoor seized the opportunity to promote the film at the RCB vs RR match in Ahmedabad, on Wednesday. That's not all, she also treated herself to traditional Gujarati thali. Her partners in crime? Her best friend, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry and other friends.

Orry treated fans to some pictures from the fun evening on Instagram Stories. Take a look:

Earlier, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor were seen in Varanasi, where they not only promoted the film but also participated in the Ganga aarti. Dharma Productions, the film's production house, shared glimpses of their visit on Instagram. In these images, Janhvi is dressed in a saree, while Rajkummar carries a casual outfit. The first picture captures them gazing at each other with flower petals being showered over them. The second image shows them standing on a bridge, with Janhvi resting her head on Rajkummar's shoulder. The final slide depicts them holding the aarti thali.

The images were shared with the note: “Our #MrAndMrsMahi were showered with love & blessings in the euphoric city of #Varanasi…”

As part of the promotions, the makers of Mr And Mrs Mahi also released an almost 4-minute behind-the-scenes video. In it, Janhvi speaks about the work she put into learning cricket for the film. Janhvi Kapoor said: “It was a challenge, but a fun challenge. So, I was like this will be the same like how different can it be? It was different. Nothing could have prepared me. I am the most unathletic, non-sporty person on the planet.”

The actress also sustained multiple injuries while shooting for the film. She said, “The first injury happened because of an inside-out. The second happened when I was doing a switch hit. Kadak (sound) (pointing towards the shoulder) popped up again and I put it back and I was just in shock. I was like, this cannot happen again…I am not going to say it was smooth sailing. It was a little turbulent, especially because the physicality of it was very draining and taxing, mentally as well.”

The film's director Sharan Sharma revealed Janhvi's initial reaction to the role in the film. He mentioned,“ I think when Janhvi came onto this film, she thought ki, ‘Haan Gunjan (Saxena) mein bhi mehnat kiya hai. [I have also worked hard for Gunjan Saxena] Done all these drills. What is the big deal? I will play a cricketer, not so hard'… The biggest thing in my head. We need to make Janhvi a cricketer. She knew nothing about the sport. Abhishek (cricket coach), from day 1, really wanted Janhvi to experience the life of a cricketer.”

Mr & Mrs Mahi is scheduled to be released on May 31.