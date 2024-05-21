Janhvi Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's Varanasi Diaries. See Pics From Mr & Mrs Mahi Promotions

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao pictured together. (courtesy: DharmaProductions)

Do not disturb Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The duo is currently busy promoting their upcoming film, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. On Monday, the two stars were spotted in Varanasi, where they not only promoted the film but also attended the Ganga aarti. Sharing sneak peeks of their visit, the movie's production house, Dharma Productions, posted a series of pictures on Instagram. In the snaps, Janhvi is seen wearing a saree, while Rajkummar rocks a casual ensemble. The first frame shows them both looking at each other while flower petals are showered on them. In the next image, they are standing on a bridge, with Janhvi's head resting on Rajkummar's shoulder. The last slide captures them holding the aarti thali in their hands.

The side note read, “Our #MrAndMrsMahi were showered with love & blessings in the euphoric city of #Varanasi #AgarHoTum song out now - link in bio! In cinemas on 31st May.”

Dharma Productions also shared a video featuring the highlights of Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Varanasi visit. The clip includes the two arriving at the airport. A few seconds later, they interact with the crowd. We also see some romantic shots, followed by their time spent at the Ganga aarti.

“#Varanasi, thank you for showering our #MrAndMrsMahi with ‘zamaane bhar ki mohabbat'! See you at the movies next! In cinemas on 31st May,” read the text attached to the post.

A few days ago, the makers of Mr And Mrs Mahi dropped a BTS video from the shoot. In the clip, Janhvi Kapoor described working in the sports drama as a “fun challenge”. She shared, “It was a challenge, but a fun challenge. So I was like this will be the same like how different can it be? It was different. Nothing could have prepared me. I am the most unathletic, non-sporty person on the planet.”

While sharing insights about how she got injured twice during the shooting of the film, Janhvi Kapoor mentioned, “The first injury happened because of an inside-out. The second happened when I was doing a switch hit. Kadak (sound) (pointing towards the shoulder) popped up again and I put it back and I was just in shock. I was like, this can not happen again…I am not going to say it was smooth sailing. It was a little turbulent, especially because the physicality of it was very draining and taxing, mentally as well.”

Mr And Mrs Mahi has been directed by Sharan Sharma. Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, and Zarina Wahab will also be seen in the film.