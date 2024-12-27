Sibling Revelry: Janhvi, Arjun And Khushi Kapoor Are In The "Most Wonderful" Time Of The Year

Pause everything and head over to Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram page. Reason? The actress has posted a page from her “wonderful” Christmas party. Oh boy! It screamed Ho…Ho…Ho…

Janhvi Kapoor had a blast with her friends and family at the Christmas bash. The major highlight — Janhvi with Khushi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Here, Janhvi, looking gorgeous in a velvet dress, is sharing a side hug with Arjun and Khushi.

Janhvi Kapoor's Christmas album also featured her BFF Orry. Sharing the album, Janhvi wrote, “It's the most wonderful time of the year.” Replying to the post, Orry wrote, “Meow.”

Khushi Kapoor also shared a slew of pictures from the festive day on Instagram. “Merry merry,” she wrote.

“A Siblings Kinda Christmas,” said Arjun Kapoor as the actor dropped a couple of pictures on Instagram with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Workwise, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie features Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in key roles.

Janhvi Kapoor is also part of RC16 opposite Ram Charan. That's not all. Janhvi will also share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra for the first time in the Dinesh Vijan-production Param Sundari.

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor made her film debut with The Archies. She will be next seen in Advait Chandan's rom-com Loveyapa.

Coming to Arjun Kapoor, the actor was last seen in Singham Again.