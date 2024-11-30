Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Get Into Holiday Spirit As They Decorate Christmas Tree At Home

Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor have officially entered the holiday season. As we approach the end of November and move closer to the Christmas season, the sister duo has started decking the halls of their home. In a post shared on Instagram by Orry, Janhvi and Khushi were seen decorating a huge Christmas tree. Dressed in their comfy pyjamas, the duo was carrying decorative ornaments and putting them on a silver and green Christmas tree. The collage image also featured Orry, who was wearing a black t-shirt with white capris. Take a look:

Even last year, Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor celebrated their Christmas together. They were joined by their friends Anjini Dhawan, Orry, and other friends in the homely celebration. Khushi shared the photos from the lowkey celebration on Instagram. In the pictures, we could see the Kapoor sisters posing adorably while wearing their winter best. Janhvi and Khushi could also be seen twinning in matching reindeer headbands. In one picture, Khushi's The Archies co-star Vedang Raina can also be spotted.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Devara: Part 1 opposite Jr NTR. Next, she will be a part of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also features Varun Dhawan. Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in key roles. She also has RC16 with Ram Charan in the line-up.

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor debuted in the entertainment world with the Netflix film The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the musical comedy was based on the popular Archie comics. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Jigra fame Vedang Raina were also a part of the project.

She will next share screen space with Aamir Khan's son Junaid in an untitled romantic drama. The movie will be directed by Advait Chandan and will release on February 7, 2025.