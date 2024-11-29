At <i>Citadel: Honey Bunny</i> Success Bash, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Varun Dhawan Dance To <i>Nain Matakka</i>

Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh's charismatic energy in Baby John's Nain Matakka song has everyone hooked. Now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also joined the bandwagon. Varun recently posted a video on Instagram where he was seen teaching Samantha how to nail the Nain Matakka hookstep. They were celebrating the success of Citadel: Honey Bunny in Mumbai. The clip showcases Samantha executing the signature steps with absolute ease. She did not miss even a single beat. Bravo! Varun and Samantha's million-dollar smiles were clear proof that they were having a blast. “Nain mattaka with my favourite girl Samantha Ruth Prabhu as we celebrated Honey Bunny last night,” read Varun's side note. Take a look:

In a separate post by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, we spotted her and Varun Dhawan enjoying themselves with some of the crew members at the success bash. From posing with each other to cutting a Citadel: Honey Bunny-themed cake, it was an evening full of joy and laughter. Oh, Gulshan Devaiah was present at the party too. He flashed a beaming smile in a group photo. Samantha looked pretty in a beige top adorned with beads and flared black pants. Varun kept it simple in a blue T-shirt and white trousers. After the cake-cutting ceremony, he fed a piece to Samantha as well. “A beautiful evening spent with the loveliest people, my heart overflowing with gratitude,” read the caption.

Reacting to the post, Varun Dhawan commented, “The best Co star evaaaaaaa” Actor Saquib Saleem simply wrote, “Sam” and added a slew of red heart emojis. Citadel: Honey Bunny directors Raj and DK said, “Finally we get to celebrate after a long hard journey! You've been amazing.”

Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian version of the popular spy-action series released on Prime Video on November 6. While the show opened to average reviews, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan were praised for their powerful performances. The series was produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is making the right noises for Baby John. Directed by Kalees, the much-anticipated action drama is set for release on December 25.