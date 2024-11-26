<i>Citadel: Honey Bunny</i>: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Suggested Kiara Advani And Kriti Sanon As Her Replacements After Myositis Diagnosis

Days after Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Amazon Prime original Citadel: Honey Bunny was released, the actress revealed the names she suggested as her replacements after she was diagnosed with Myositis in an interview with Galatta India. During the promotions of the show, Samantha shared she "begged" the director duo Raj-DK to replace her as she was struggling with her health condition. Taking a step further, she revealed the names of the actresses she sent as her substitutes. "I actually sent them Kiara's pictures and Kriti's pictures. I remember sending four to them, saying, 'Oh my God, she is so hot. Just look at her. She will be amazing doing action. Please, I can't do it. They said, 'We know them. You don't have to introduce us to them. We know who they are'," recalled Samantha.

Earlier, Samantha said she is glad as she finally managed to do the series and was not replaced. "Now, watching this show, I am so thankful that they didn't make it without me and that I found the strength to do it. Even before the verdict is out for this show, I am going to give it to myself for pulling through," she said.

At the teaser launch event, Varun Dhawan talked about Samantha's determination and grit as she had to undergo tough times with her health during the shoot. "Honestly, my preparation was very easy compared to Samantha's. It's public knowledge what she was battling when she joined the show. I thought my rehearsals were tough, but then I saw her incredible work ethic despite her struggles, and it truly inspired me. We became partners in making things happen," the actor said.

Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian version of the franchise, opened to average reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Citadel: Honey Bunny has two facets to it. One centres on the conventions of the spy thriller, which Raj & DK so skillfully turned on their head in The Family Man. The other exudes the sort of retro Bollywood potboiler spirit that the duo at once celebrated and lampooned in Guns & Gulaabs. On the former count, they take no risks. On the latter too, they hold back. Aiming at a moving target is never a good idea. It is hardly surprising that Citadel: Honey Bunny is a misfire. It misses the bull's eye by miles."