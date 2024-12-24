<i>Param Sundari</i>: It's North Vs South In This Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Rom Com

Gear up movie buffs to witness the fresh pairing of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. Yes, you read that right. The two have collaborated on a new film titled Param Sundari. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Bookmark the release date: July 25, 2025.

On Tuesday (December 24), the makers shared the announcement video on Instagram. The clip hints at a love story between the protagonists. Sidharth Malhotra will be playing the titular role of Param — a “suave” boy from North India. It takes no rocket science to understand that Janhvi Kapoor is the “vivacious” Sundari here. She is from the South region.

A separate snippet captures Janhvi in Sidharth's arms. They flash ecstatic smiles, dressed in traditional South Indian outfits. How cute!

The caption accompanying the motion poster read, “North ka swag, South ki grace – two worlds collide and sparks fly. Dinesh Vijan presents Param Sundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025. Meet the suave Sidharth Malhotra as Param and the vivacious Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari.”

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar reacted to the film announcement by congratulating the Param Sundari team.

The production house dropped a separate glimpse of Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari. Don't miss her feisty smile. “Introducing Janhvi Kapoor as South ki Sundari, here to melt your heart with her grace,” read the side note.

Here's another picture of Sidharth Malhotra as Param. “Introducing Sidharth Malhotra as North ka Munda Param, all set to charm his way into your hearts,” the caption said.

Workwise, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Devara: Part 1. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film featured Jr NTR in the lead, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. Devara: Part 1 opened to mixed reviews.

Coming to Sidharth Malhotra, the actor's last on-screen appearance was in Yodha. He also made noise for the Rohit Shetty-directed Prime Video show Police Force.