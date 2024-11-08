<i>Vvan - Force Of The Forrest</i>: Sidharth Malhotra Announces His Upcoming Film. Check Out The Motion Poster

Drop everything and head straight to Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram handle. The actor has shared a motion poster to announce his upcoming movie titled Vvan - Force Of The Forrest. The short clip begins in the woods, where we first see a warning sign that reads, “Chetaavni – suryaast ke baad jungle mein pravesh varjit hai. [Warning – No entry into the jungle after sunset].” The video then shows two feet running through the forest. The camera pans upward to reveal a cinematic shot of a man running through the woods with a flambeau in hand. Towards the end, the scene transitions to a drone shot featuring a temple in the middle of the forest, with two eyes lighting up on each side of the temple. Vvan has been directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, and produced by Balaji Telefilms and TVF Motion Pictures. The film will be released in theatres on Chhath next year.

In his caption, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “Excited to be part of this folk thriller, with a powerhouse team, directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra. Can't wait for you all to experience ‘VVAN - Force of the forrest' on the big screen in 2025… Coming On Chhath, 2025.”

Check out the motion poster of Vvan - Force Of The Forrest:

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Yodha, which was released in March. In the film, he plays the role of Arun Katyal, an army soldier and a member of the Yodha Task Force. The movie, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, also features Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani and Ronit Roy. Yodha received a lacklustre response at the box office.

In an NDTV film review, critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the movie a rating of 1.5 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “The sloppy screenplay fails to create any sort of convincing context for the methods that the hero employs, let alone tell the audience why the young man is forever spoiling for a skirmish where a little coaxing could be enough.” Read the full review here.