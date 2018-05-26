Janhvi Kapoor, Mobbed By Fans, Walks Away With A Smile. See Video

Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is a bona fide star even before the release of her debut film Dhadak. The paparazzi spotted her Bandra on Friday and from the photos and videos it appears that Janhvi was momentarily mobbed by her young fans but instead of looking hassled, the 23-year-old actress smiled and walked away as her security personnel intervened. The street children in the photos looked happy and the onlookers made videos and clicked pictures. From her clothes, it appears Janhvi was either returning from a gym session or looking forward to workout. It's safe to say, Janhvi handled her fame with grace and poise.
Here's a video of Janhvi exiting the Bandra eatery:
Janhvi is one of the big Bollywood debuts of 2018 along with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan and Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya. Sara Ali Khan's debut project Kedarnath is marred with controversies. Latest Times of India report stated that Sara has been sued by the makers of Kedarnath for reassigning her dates to her second dilm Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar (also the producer of Janhvi's film Dhadak).
CommentsAnanya Panday has started filming Student Of The Year 2, in which she co-stars with tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She recently completed the Mussoorie schedule of the Punit Malhotra-directed film. Ananya's film is also produced by Karan Johar.
Incidentally, we also spotted Ananya in the city. She was also somewhere in Bandra, dressed in distressed denims and white t-shirt - perfect summer combo.
Back to Janhvi - Dhadak is directed by Shahshank Khaitan and it will release in July. The film also stars Beyond The Clouds actor Ishaan Khatter.