On Mother's Day, Janhvi Shared A Throwback Pic With Sridevi (We're Not Crying, You're Crying)

Janhvi Kapoor's missing her mom Sridevi on Mother's day today. The actress-to-be shared a throwback picture of her miniature self, enjoying with Sridevi on Instagram with her 1.2 million followers. She let the picture speak the thousand words and posted it without a caption. Within 20 minutes the picture had over 62,000 likes and plenty of comments. "We miss her too... Stay blessed Janhvi Kapoor," wrote one Instagram user. The Internet sent their love to Janhvi on the photo sharing site urging her to "stay strong." Another Instagram user added: "Can feel the void today, Jahnvi. Stay blessed and happy" while another added: "Please be strong... We know how sad you are but just know that your mom was always close to you. You might not see her but she is very close to you and Khushi and she will never leave you."
Actress Sridevi died by accidently drowning in the bathtub of a hotel in Dubai in February. After completing all formalities, Sridevi was brought to Mumbai three days after her death and cremated with state honours.
Sridevi, who has featured in several critically acclaimed films in a career spanning 5 decades, was given the Best Actress National Award posthumously for her role in MOM earlier this year. At the award ceremony held in New Delhi on May 3, Janhvi quipped up a unique way to ensure her mother was a part of the ceremony. Janhvi wore her mother's kanjeevaram saree - the one, which Sridevi wore to actor Ram Charan's wedding in 2013.
MOM was Sridevi's 300th and last film. She filmed for a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero before her death, which will become her last onscreen appearance.
Janhvi is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film releases in July.