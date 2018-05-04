Janhvi Kapoor's National Awards Saree Was Worn By Sridevi At Ram Charan's Wedding

Janhvi wore a Manish Malhotra saree from Sridevi's personal collection to pick her late mother's National Award

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 04, 2018 10:22 IST
A file photo of Sridevi juxtaposed with Janhvi's picture. (Image courtesy: janhvi_fanclub)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi collected Sridevi's award
  2. Janhvi and Khushi wore Manisha Malhotra outfits
  3. Janhvi is her mom's reflection, says the Internet
Janhvi Kapoor had all eyes on her as she attended the 65th National Film Awards in New Delhi to collect her late mother Sridevi's Best Actress prize with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi. Janhvi looked elegant in a pink and white kanjeevaram saree, which was originally worn by her Sridevi at actor Ram Charan's wedding in 2013. Designer Manish Malhotra on Thursday disclosed that Janhvi wore Sridevi's saree for "this emotional and precious moment." Fan clubs juxtaposed Sridevi's photo from 2013 with Janhvi's yesterday picture to prove Janhvi is truly Sridevi's reflection. Janhvi wore the saree with minor changes. While Sridevi wore it with a sleeveless blouse and added a necklace and matching earnings, Janhvi wore a cropped sleeves blouse with simple jhumkis as her only accessory.
 
 

Like mother like daughter #sridevi #janhvikapoor

A post shared by Janhvi_fanclub (@janhvi_fanclub) on



Manish Malhotra posted this on Thursday:
 


At the award ceremony held in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan, Khushi also wore a Manish Malhotra outfit comprising a raw silk lehenga with benarasi border paired with a contrast duppata and choli.
 


Sridevi won the Best Actress National Award posthumously for her role in MOM. After the event, Boney Kapoor said: "It is a very proud moment for all us. At the same time, a sad moment. We wish she was here with us. She truly deserves it and she has been around for almost 50 years and done almost 300 films (MOM was her 300th film). She has always given her best to all her films. Finally, unfortunately after she has left, that she has been awarded with this honour," reports news agency IANS.

Sridevi died by accidently drowning in the bathtub of a Dubai hotel on February 22.

(With inputs from IANS)

