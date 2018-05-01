This Old Video Of Sridevi Poking Fun At Daughter Janhvi Kapoor's Hindi Is Going Viral

"So cute," is our first reaction after watching an old video of late actress Sridevi imitating her elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor. The video appears to be taken years ago during an event, where Janhvi accompanied her mom. Sridevi and Janhvi's video resurfaced the Internet over the weekend and is now viral. In the video, Janhvi answers a question in Hindi (she is presumably asked about her future plans). She says, "Jee, mujhe abhi pata nahi. Main abhi school mein padhai kar rahi hoon." Sridevi intervenes soon and adds, "Please don't make her talk in Hindi." Later, she pokes fun at her Janhvi's Hindi and said, "I keep bullying her."
Janhvi is currently awaiting the release of her highly-anticipated debut film Dhadak. She stars opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film went on floors last July and Sridevi had visited Janhvi on the sets. Dhadak is a remake of Marathi film Sairat and is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Sridevi died at the age of 54 in Dubai after drowning in her hotel bathtub. She was married to filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Khushi is their younger daughter.
Sridevi's last film was MOM, for which she won her first National Film Award for Best Actress (posthumously) this year. "We are overjoyed to know that the jury has conferred the best actor award to Sridevi for her performance in MOM. It's a very special moment for all of us. She was always a perfectionist and it showed in all the 300 plus films she did," read a statement released by the Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi, reported news agency PTI.