Janhvi Kapoor Is Raising The Temperature In Backless Sequin Dress. Pics

Janhvi Kapoor.

She walked for Punit Balana at FDCI x LFW

She supported cousin Shanaya at Manish Malhotra's fashion show

Janhvi Kapoor is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated by sharing scintillating pictures of herself. Keeping her fashion game on point, she never misses a chance to make her followers go gaga over her look and attire. Today too, the 25-year-old actress shared an alluring post, looking gorgeous in a black-red sequin short dress. In the picture, Janhvi is lying on the couch, wearing her sequin dress with a plunging neckline and slit on one side.

Janhvi Kapoor accessorised the look with round hoop earrings and tied her hair in a bun. Sharing the post, Janhvi wrote, "play for keeps"

Here have a look:

Janhvi Kapoor also walked on the ramp at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week for designer Punit Balana. She shared a post wherein she can be seen clad in a red embroidered lehenga paired with strappy choli and dupatta. She let her hair loose and accessorised the look with stone earrings.

Janhvi captioned the post as, "Had so much fun walking for punitbalanaofficial at the fdciofficial fashion week! "



Here have a look:

Also, she shared a goofy post of herself gorging on delicious delicacies. In the post, Janhvi can be seen in a blue top and paired look with round hoop earrings. In front of her, the table is filled with varieties of delicacies. She captioned the post as, "a meal, a debut and a return".

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has several films in her kitty which are scheduled to release this year, namely Mili, Goodluck Jerry, Dostana 2, co-starring Lakshya Lalwani and Mr & Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. It will be the second time they will be sharing the screen space. Earlier, they worked in Roohi.