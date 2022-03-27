FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shanaya, Janhvi Kapoor Set The Ramp On Fire

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shanaya Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor

FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week ended on a starry note with ace designer Manish Malhotra's fashion show. It was no less than a starry affair with Janhvi Kapoor and other celebs present as the guest and Shanaya Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi as his showstoppers. It was the duo's ramp debut, and they dazzled in Manish's Diffuse outfits. Shanaya looked stunning clad in a sequined body-hugging gown with cutout details above her waist, while Siddhant looked dapper in printed pants and layered the look with a matching overcoat.

Sharing Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shanaya Kapoor's pictures, Manish Malhotra wrote, "The Fabulous Two". Soon after he shared the post, fans bombarded the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Sidhantchatirvedi is very good looking Nice jodi," while others dropped fire and heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

Apart from being a guest and cheerleading Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor also walked the ramp. She turned showstopper for designer Punit Balana in a stunning embroidered red lehenga and paired it with strappy choli and a dupatta. She accessorised her look with earrings and kept her make-up game on point.

Sharing the post, Janhvi Kapoor expressed her happiness that she had great fun walking the ramp. She wrote, "Had so much fun walking for punitbalanaofficial at the fdciofficial fashion week! #PunitBalana #LakshmibyPunitBalana"

Here have a look:

Earlier, she shared a post of herself enjoying delicious delicacies before the fashion show. Sharing the post, Janhvi wrote, "a meal, a debut and a return" Check out below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in Gehraiyaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Next, he will be seen in Phone Bhoot, Yudhra and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her big debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, co-starring Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. While, Janhvi Kapoor has several films in his kitty, namely Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Mili.