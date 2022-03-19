'Kissie Kissie With My Baby': Janhvi Kapoor Shares Mushy Picture With Sister Khushi. Her Reaction

Janhvi Kapoor with sister Khushi Kapoor. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Highlights Janhvi Kapoor showered love on Khushi Kapoor

Khushi wrote an adorable comment

Janhvi will be next seen in Mili

Are you looking for major sister goals? Head straight to Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram page. And, the latest pic on her profile is your stop. Of course, the frame features Janhvi and her sister Khushi Kapoor. The Kapoor siblings, dressed in their fashionable best, are striking an oh-so-cute pose for the lens. Please note: Khushi's winged eyeliner and classic hairdo are giving retro vibes. And, we can't help but adore Janhvi's stunning number. She has nailed it and how. The black-white pic came along with a cute caption. “Kissie kissie with my baby.” Khushi didn't miss the special post and replied with a “I love you” message. Their aunt Maheep Kapoor declared that the two are “my girls”. Maheep's husband, actor Sanjay Kapoor left red heart emojis in the comment space.

Seems like the picture was clicked before the duo left for Dharma Production CEO Apoorva Mehta's birthday party.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are one of the cutest siblings duos in Bollywood. Agree, right? And, Janhvi being the elder one always makes it a point to make her little sister's special day a remarkable one. On Khushi's birthday last year, Janhvi had shared an adorable moment featuring the two and wrote, Happy Birthday my laddoo baby”. Awwdoable did we hear?

Well, not just photos. Janhvi Kapoor is also known for leaving fun comments under Khushi Kapoor's pictures too. Once, she wanted to give Khushi a kiss and a cheek bite. “Can I give you kissy and one cheek bite, please?,” was Janhvi's reaction to Khushi's stunning photo.

Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Milli. The film is produced by her father Boney Kapoor. She also has Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry in her kitty.