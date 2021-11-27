Milli: Janhvi Kapoor On Working With Dad Boney Kapoor For The First Time

Janhvi Kapoor with dad Boney Kapoor. (courtesy janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor wrapped her new film Milli and this one is extra special. Why you ask? Well, this is her first project with her dad and film producer Boney Kapoor. The Dhadak star shared an extensive note and some behind-the-scene pictures from the film's set. She wrote in her post: "It's a wrap! Milli - My first film with papa, of whom I've only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up."

Sharing what makes the film even more special, Janhvi Kapoor added, "That isn't the only reason this film is so special to me- it's been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema like Mathukutty Xavier sir. Thank you and Noble Thomas for your guidance and patience. For reinstating my belief that if you work honestly enough and hard enough, however tough the journey is- it's still the closest thing to magic. And it's worth everything. I hope you guys feel the same way when you see the film! And I hope we make you proud papa. Thank you for this journey."

Janhvi Kapoor is late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter. Her sister Khushi, studying at the New York Film Academy, aspires to be an actress.

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror comedy Roohi, with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter, has featured in films like Netflix's Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her line-up of film includes comedy Dostana 2, which was meant to star Kartik Aaryan earlier. The film's revised cast has not been announced as of now. She will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry.