Here's What Janhvi Kapoor Did After Desert Safari: 'Lungi Dance'

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy janhvikapoor)

Hello there, Janhvi Kapoor! The actress, who is currently on a holiday with her sister Khushi Kapoor, has actively been sharing pictures from her getaway. After the sister duo went for a desert safari in Dubai, the Dhadak star shared a few pictures of herself, dressed in printed beachwear and she captioned the post "Lungi dance." The post got a whole lot of love from her friends and family. Sister Khushi wrote "wow." Actress Kiara Advani wrote: "Uff." Janhvi's aunt Maheep Kapoor dropped fire emojis in the comments section of the post.

See the pictures here:

Earlier this week, Janhvi shared these pictures from her album and she wrote: "Dessert in the desert." Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor shared this stunning shot and she wrote: "99 problems but the beach ain't one."

Janhvi Kapoor is late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter. Her sister Khushi, studying at the New York Film Academy, aspires to be an actress.

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror comedy Roohi, with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter, has featured in films like Netflix's Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her line-up of film includes comedy Dostana 2, which was meant to star Kartik Aaryan earlier. The film's revised cast has not been announced as of now. She will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry.