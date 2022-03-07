Inside Janhvi Kapoor's Birthday Bash With Sister Anshula. See Pic

Anushla Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor (courtesy: anshulakapoor)

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor turned a year older on Sunday, and her brother Arjun Kapoor hosted a birthday bash at his residence to make her day extra special. The bash was attended by the Kapoor family and close friends, including Boney Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and others. Giving us a sneak peek into the bash, Janhvi's elder sister Anshula Kapoor, shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram handle. In the post, Jahnvi can be seen in a blue co-ord set and kept her look simple, while her Anshula dressed in a black printed outfit embraced her from behind. In the background, the room can be seen all-decked up with balloons for the birthday girl.

Earlier, she wrote a sweet birthday wish for Jahnvi on her Instagram handle, along with a stunning post. "HBD loverrr janhvi kapoor!!A year older! A year bolder! Here's to another year of laughing together, annoying each other, salivating over food videos together, crying together, messing up together, watching emo films together and loving each other! You're my Bae, I love youuuu (more than you love tiramisu)".

For the unversed, Anshula is Mona's daughter with Boney Kapoor, while Janhvi is late actress Sridevi's daughter with Boney.

Anshula and Janhvi share a great bond and are often seen hanging around together, spending some quality time, and their social media stands as proof.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has several films in her kitty, namely Dostana 2, co-starring Laksh Lalwani; Good Luck Jerry, co-starring Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht and Neeraj Sood in pivotal roles; and Mili, co-starring Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa.