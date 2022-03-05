Shanaya Kapoor Is 'So Sexy,' Says Suhana Khan. See Post

Shanaya Panday posted this. (Image courtesy: shanayakapoor02)

Shanaya Kapoor is stealing the spotlight this season for all the right reasons. Of, course, the news of her Bollywood debut is one of the biggest reasons. But that's not all. She also makes headlines with her buzzing social media presence. The star kid currently posted behind-the-scene images from a photoshoot. The sun-kissed images are more than enough to grab the attention of her fans. In the post, she also included a photo of a dreamy sunset. The caption read, “Some sun, some fun and some BTS.” Along with her fans, her friends and family couldn't stay calm after seeing these images.

One of the apt comments came from Shanaya Kapoor's friend and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan. Suhana wrote, “So sexy.” Of course, we couldn't agree more.

Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor dropped star-struck emoji with red heart icons.

Actress Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey reacted with loved-up emojis and fire icons.

Shanaya Kapoor's social media posts gather a lot of attention from her girl gang. When she posted photos with her brother Jahaan, Ananya Panday reacted. She commented, “My favourite person (Jahaan).” Well, Shanaya shouldn't disagree much because she captioned the image, “All my heart”, indicating Jahaan's place in her life.

Suhana Khan, too, never misses out on a chance to gush about her friend Shanaya Kapoor. When Shanaya dropped a photo in a beige evening dress, Suhana promptly wrote, “Stunning”.

When Shanaya Kapoor posted a mirror selfie with a glammed-up look, she surely made heads turn. She again caught the attention of her friends with this post. Shanaya's caption read, "Purple devil emoji was my mood for the night." In a friendly banter, Ananya Panday asked, "Ya I wonder why." Maheep Kapoor left a string of red heart emojis while Shanaya's uncle, filmmaker Boney Kapoor wrote, "Very pretty."

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. She is set to make her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions' Bedhadak.