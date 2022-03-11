Janhvi Kapoor Is Haunted By These Words From Her Trainer Even During Her Sleep

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

"Go slow" - the two words that seem to be haunting Janhvi Kapoor all the time. The actress gave a little context in her latest Instagram entry. On Friday, Janhvi Kapoor shared a few pictures and a video from her Pilates session. In the video, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen working out as her fitness trainer Namrata Purohit repeatedly says "Go slow." Janhvi added a humour-infused caption and joked about how she can even hear the words during her sleep. "Sometimes when I fall asleep I still here Namrata Purohit saying "go slow" on repeat."

Sometimes Sara Ali Khan joins Janhvi Kapoor during her workout sessions. Here's a throwback of the actresses working out together under the guidance of Namrata Purohit. Sara Ali Khan shared this video and she wrote: "Go with the flow, steady and slow, kick high- squat low. That's how you'll get the golden glow. For better instructions ask Namrata Purohit to show."

Did someone say Pilates? You have Janhvi Kapoor's attention.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor's line-up of film includes comedy Dostana 2, which was meant to star Kartik Aaryan earlier. The film's revised cast has not been announced as of now. She will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry and Mili.

The actress was last seen in the horror comedy Roohi, with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter, has featured in films like Netflix's Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Janhvi and Khushi are late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughters. Khushi studied in New York and aspires to be an actress like her sister.