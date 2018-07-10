'Janhvi Kapoor Is Clumsy, Free Spirited': Ishaan Khatter On Dhadak Co-Star

Ishaan Khatter shared his experience of working with Janhvi Kapoor

Ishaan Khatter will next be seen in Dhadak with Janhvi Kapoor (courtesy ishaan95)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Ishaan and Janhvi are co-stars of Dhadak
  2. Dhadak marks Janhvi's Bollywood debut
  3. Dhadak is all set to release on July 20

Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter was zeroed in as Janhvi Kapoor's first co-star - Sridevi's elder daughter makes her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, which releases later this month. The film is the Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat and casts Ishaan opposite Janhvi in the tale of first love and rebellion. This is however, Ishaan's second film after Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, which released earlier this year. Sharing his experience of working with Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut on a film set with Dhadak, Ishaan told mid-day: "It was fun to see her grow as a person. She is free-spirited. At first, her clumsy antics would amuse us, but now we have tuned ourselves to her unique sense of humour."

Janhvi also often appear on Ishaan's Instagram stories, where she mostly features in the midst of some goofy antic or other, and needless to say, that Ishaan is no less. Here are a couple of Instagram posts (curated by fan-clubs) featuring the two that'll make you ROFL.
 

 

 

 

PIC | And...... here you go. I feel like Ishaan is saying in his head: "Payback is soo sweet."

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvi.kapoor.fanpage) on

 


While all of this can be regarded as promotional strategies, none can deny the fresh vibe and the amazing chemistry these two share. Even before Dhadak has arrived, Janhvi and Ishaan are already a hit onscreen couple - for proof, check out the impressive number of millions the trailer and the song Zingaat has garnered.



The song Zingaat has been incorporated from the Marathi version and remade in Hindi to suit Dhadak but: "There was no pressure. We wanted to make a good song, something that is true to our film but we didn't take any pressure. We were trying to play our characters, trying to make our director happy and listening to Farah Khan (choreographer) ma'am," PTI quoted Janhvi as saying.

How stoked are you to witness the magic of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter unveil onscreen? Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak releases on July 20.

 

 

