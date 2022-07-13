Janhvi Kapoor Irritates Varun Dhawan As He Wishes Her On Guru Purnima. Here's What Happened Next

Janhvi Kapoor with Varun Dhawan. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, who are currently shooting for their next movie Bawaal in Poland, have been keeping their Insta families updated by sharing pictures and videos on their Instagram handle. Recently, on the occasion of Guru Purnima, Varun shared a hilarious video on his Instagram stories teasing his co-star Janhvi. In the video, Janhvi can be seen eating her meal when Varun wishes her "Happy Guru Purnima". However, it doesn't impress Janhvi, and she asks him to say it with more emotion. Varun repeats, but the Roohi actress is still not pleased and asks him to add more emotions. On hearing this, Varun irritatedly says, "Khana kha (Eat your food)". To this, Janhvi says, "God bless".

Here have a look:

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. Before Poland, the team was in Amsterdam and announcing the schedule wrap, Janhvi shared a picture with co-star Varun and captioned it as, "Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland are you ready for us? #niteshtiwari #sajidnadiadwala".

Here have a look at Janhvi Kapoor's Amsterdam diaries:

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Bawaal will mark Varun Dhawan's first collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres next year on April 7.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan was recently seen in Raj Mehta's Jugjugg Jeeyo. Next, he will be seen in Amar Kaushik's Bhediya, co-starring Kriti Sanon. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of GoodLuck Jerry. The movie will stream on Disney+Hotstar on July 29.