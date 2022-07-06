Janhvi Kapoor Imitates F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Janice's Iconic Laugh With 'Oh My God' Line. See Video

A still from the video. (courtesy: varundvn)

Varun Dhawan, who is busy shooting for his next movie Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor, share a video on his Instagram that shows Janhvi mimicking one of the popular F.R.I.E.N.D.S characters Janice. In the video, Janhvi is sitting inside a car in a black top and blue jeans. Imitating an iconic laugh of Janice, the actress says, "Oh my God, Chandler Bing." Varun Dhawan captioned the post as "Janhvi Kapoor Aka Janice." For those who don't know, Margaret Wheeler played the role of Janice in the popular sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. In the show, she played the role of Chandler Bing's (Matthew Perry) girlfriend.

Here have a look:

Apart from Matthew Perry, F.R.I.E.N.D.Salso featured Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Janhvi Kapoor shared a post on her Instagram handle, announcing the schedule wrap of Bawaal. The duo were shooting in Amsterdam, and now they will be jetting off to Poland for the next schedule. Sharing a picture with her co-star Varun Dhawan, she wrote, "Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam. Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland are you ready for us? #niteshtiwari #sajidnadiadwala". Check out the post below:

On Sunday, Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of pictures from Amsterdam and captioned it as "#amstagram". Check out the post below:



Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to hit the theatres next year on April 7.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of GoodLuck Jerry. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan was recently seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo.