Janhvi Kapoor In Dostana 2? Here's What Karan Johar Said

Reports of Janhvi Kapoor's casting in Dostana 2 started doing the rounds on social media

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 20, 2018 22:52 IST
Janhvi Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Janhvi Kapoor is being mentored by Karan Johar
  2. She debuted in Dhadak, produced by KJo
  3. Janhvi's next film is Takht, which will be directed by Karan

Reports of Janhvi Kapoor being cast opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Dostana 2 started doing the round on social media on Monday but filmmaker Karan Johar, who owns the film series, rubbished the rummours in one tweet. "Hello!!! All news circulating about Dostana 2 is untrue. Lots of speculation which is entirely baseless," he tweeted on Monday night. As of now, Janhvi, who debuted in Karan Johar-produced Dhadak, only has Takht up her sleeve. Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal, is a period drama, which will be directed by Karan Johar.

Dostana released in 2008 and it featured Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles.

Here's what Karan Johar tweeted:

 

 

After the success of Dhadak, fans of Janhvi Kapoor, who is the elder of late actress Sridevi's two daughters, want to see her in more films. Dhadak, which was based on Marathi film Sairat featured Janhvi opposite Ishaan Khatter. The Shashank Khaitan-directed film opened to lukewarm reviews and collected over Rs 70 crore, which is good business for a newcomer's film.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently filming the episodes of his talk show Koffee With Karan, the sixth season of which premieres in October. Karan Johar shared a teaser poster of the show over the weekend along with the show's air date:

 

 

Apart from Koffee With Karan and Takht, Karan Johar's attention is on Brahmastra, a trilogy directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia.

