Janhvi Kapoor's Birthday Post For Father Boney Kapoor: 'Now, You're My Best Friend'

Janhvi Kapoor made her father Boney Kapoor's birthday extra special by posting an adorable appreciation post for the filmmaker on social media. In her lengthy note, which was accompanied by fabulous pictures of Boney Kapoor and his family, Janhvi wrote that in her life Boney Kapoor transitioned from being 'the best dad' to her 'best friend. 'Janhvi promised to 'make him proud of her' and wrote, "You always ask me where I get my energy from papa and I get it from you. Seeing you wake up and doing what you love with more passion every single day, seeing you fall but get up even stronger, seeing you broken but giving us and everyone else strength when they need it. You're the best man I'll ever know. You inspire me, encourage me, you've always been the best dad but now you're my best friend. I love you."

"I'm going to make you so proud. You deserve all the happiness in the world and I hope and pray this year is full of just that in abundance for you," she added.

Here's Janhvi's birthday post for her father Boney Kapoor:

Janhvi is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi. Her younger sister Khushi is currently studying films in New York while Janhvi debuted in Bollywood in 2018 film Dhadak. Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy film Dostana 2, produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions banner, with co-stars Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya.

Before Dostana 2, Janhvi was filming the Gunjan Saxena biopic with director Sharan Sharma and Hardik Mehta-directed RoohiAfza, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi also has Ghost Stories and Takht in her kitty.

