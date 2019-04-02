Put On Your Kala Chashma For This 4-In-1 Pic Of The Kapoor Brothers With Arjun

Sanjay Kapoor Instagrammed this photo (courtesy sanjaykapoor2500)

Sanjay Kapoor often posts interesting Instagram updates and his recent one turned out to be a favourite of many. Sanjay Kapoor posted a collage of himself along with his brothers - Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor - and also Boney Kapoor's son Arjun, in which all the dour Kapoors sport the kala chashma look. "Men in glasses," he captioned the photo. It appears that Sanjay Kapoor must have done some digging to make the collage as Boney Kapoor's photo appears to be a rather old one. Sanjay Kapoor is the youngest of late producer Surinder Kapoor's three children while Arjun is the oldest Kapoor son from the next generation.

Put on your kala chashma for this four-in-one photo of the Kapoors.

Last year, Sanjay Kapoor made a then-and-now collage of the Kapoor brothers and had the sweetest caption to add: "Always by each other's side."

Most of Sanjay Kapoor's Instagram posts are all about family. They are not only restricted to his brothers but also feature his daughter Shanaya, wife Maheep Kapoor and his nieces Sonam, Rhea, Khushi and Janhvi and nephews Harshvardhan and Arjun Kapoor. He also recently Instagrammed a photo of Shanaya twinning with Boney Kapoor's youngest Khushi.

His post about gate-crashing Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor's birthday party went crazy viral last month. "When the brothers gate crash a ladies lunch," he captioned the photo.

On the work front, Sanjay Kapoor was last seen in a cameo in Mubarakan, which also featured Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

Sanjay Kapoor, keep up the good work on Instagram!

