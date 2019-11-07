Inside Janhvi Kapoor's Golden Temple Visit. See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Highlights Janhvi Kapoor visited the Golden Temple recently She shared pictures from her visit on social media Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Dhadak

Janhvi Kapoor visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar and delighted her fans by sharing pictures from her visit on social media. The actress posted a couple of photos, in which she can be seen wearing a soft blue printed kurta. She wore a blue dupatta over her head. Sharing the photos, Janhvi captioned it in the sweetest way possible. She selected a blessing emoticon for her caption. Janhvi also posted a few pictures on her Instagram story and going by them, it appears that the actress sought blessings for her upcoming film Dostana. Why, you ask? Well, one of her Instagram stories featured Dostana 2 director CollinDCunha.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram entry:

Janhvi Kapoor Instagrammed this photo.

A few days ago, Malaika Arora also visited the holy place and shared pictures on her Instagarm account. In the photos, she could be seen dressed in a soft pink kurta and a matching sharara, which she paired with a pink dupatta. Take a look at her pictures:

Coming back to Janhvi Kapoor, the actress made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Dhadak. She has several films in line-up such as RoohiAfza, Dostana 2, Takht, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Ghost Stories.

In Dostana 2, Janhvi will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan while in RoohiAfza, she will be seen with Rajkummar Rao. Other than Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar's Takht will also feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor. The film will be Karan's first project as a director after his 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.