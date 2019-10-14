Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter 'Travel Back In Time' In This Adorable Video

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Highlights The video is going viral on social media Janhvi's post received over 5 lakh likes on Instagram Janhvi and Ishaan can be seen dancing to Pyar Hua Iqrar Hua

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter trended big time after a video of them dancing together to classic Bollywood songs surfaced on social media. The Dhadak co-stars made an appearance together on Maniesh Paul's TV show Movie Masti With Maniesh Paul. Janhvi shared a snippet from the episode, in which she and Ishaan could be seen dancing to the evergreen song Pyar Hua Iqrar Hua from Raj Kapoor's 1955 film Shree 420. In the video, Janhvi and Ishaan could be seen recreating Raj Kapoor and Nargis' iconic steps from the song along with an umbrella. Ishaan could be seen dressed black blazer and olive green pants while Janhvi could be seen wearing a black and white saree, which she paired with a yellow blouse.

Sharing the video on her Instagram profile, Janhvi Kapoor wrote: "Watch me travel back to time with Ishaan Khatter only on Movie Masti With Maniesh Paul. The video has over 5 lakh likes on Instagram and it is going insanely viral on social media. Check out the video here:

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter co-starred in Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film Dhadak, which was a Hindi remake of the Marathi film Sairat. They frequently make appearances on each other's social media profiles. Take a look at some of the posts here:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht. She will also be seen in the horror-comedy Rooh Afza, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She also has Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl and Dostana 2 in the pipeline.

Ishaan Khatter's last release was Dhadak. He made his acting debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds. He will next be seen in Mira Nair's adaptation of the Vikram Seth classic novel A Suitable Boy. He will also be seen in Khaali Peeli, co-starring Ananya Panday.

