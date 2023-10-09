Janhvi Kapoor And Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Fly Out Of Mumbai. See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya, was spotted at the airport on Monday morning as she flew out of Mumbai. Shikhar Pahariya was also pictured at the airport premises at the same time. The two, however, made separate entries and neither did they pose in front of the paparazzi, stationed at the airport. For the unversed, Shikhar Pahariya is the grandchild of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushilkumar Shinde. Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are often spotted at restaurants, pubs. They have however not confirmed their relationship status yet.

See some pictures of the duo from the airport:

Last month, Janhvi Kapoor made headlines due to her dance at Mukesh Ambani's Ganesh visarjan. In a video that went viral, Janhvi can be seen dancing her heart out on the streets of Mumbai. Janhvi was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. In the video, Shikhar can be seen showing a dance step to Janhvi which she follows.

In August, the Roohi star visited Tirumala Swami Temple at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh. Several videos from their visit were shared on social media. In the viral videos, we can see Janhvi, dressed in a violet saree, touching the temple ground with her head. Janhvi was accompanied by Shikhar Pahariya who can be seen dressed in a traditional wear.

Take a look at the video here:

Seeking the blessings of god, #JanhviKapoor was spotted in #Tirumala 's Shri Venkateshwar Swami Temple!!🙏🏻



She looked gorgeous in the indian attire!!🫶🏻pic.twitter.com/R3P9kscR99 — Nisha Rose🌹 (@JustAFierceSoul) August 28, 2023

Janhvi was recently seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkumar Rao. Janhvi will also make her Telugu debut in Devara alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.