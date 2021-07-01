Janhvi Kapoor And Arjun Are 'Coming Soon With Something Exciting.' We Can't Wait

Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Looks like actress Janhvi Kapoor and her brother, actor Arjun Kapoor, are set to collaborate for an upcoming project. How we know this? Courtesy, Janhvi Kapoor's recent Instagram story. The young actress, on Thursday, shared a new boomerang video on her Instagram story. The video features her and Arjun Kapoor. In the video, we can see that Arjun and Janhvi are completely pumped up for their collaboration. "Coming soon," a sticker on Janhvi's story read. "Something exciting," she wrote along with the boomerang video. In the video, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen dressed in a grey hoodie and matching shorts. She can be seen wearing a white crop-top underneath. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a black sweatshirt and matching jeans.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story here:

Arjun Kapoor also shared the same video on his Instagram story. He asked his fans to guess what the brother-sister duo are coming up with, as he wrote: "What are we upto? Any guesses?" He also asked his fans to wait for his upcoming project as he wrote: "Wait for it."

Check out Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story here:

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor share a close bond with each other. They are often seen dropping comments on each other's social media posts. While Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and actress Sridevi, Arjun Kapoor was born to Boney Kapoor's first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor.

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, was seen in Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson, co-starring Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh.