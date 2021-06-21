ICYMI: Epic Moments From Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula's Fam-Jam With Boney Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor shared this fam-jam pic (courtesy arjunkapoor)

Do you know Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are part of a WhatsApp group named "Dad's kids"? And on the group, the "Dad" in concern - Boney Kapoor - is the most active of them all. Janhvi Kapoor had made this revelation on an episode of Koffee With Karan. On Sunday, all four of Boney Kapoor's kids - Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi - got together for a fam-jam dinner to celebrate Father's Day. Arjun Kapoor roped them in for a bunch of selfies and compiled it into an Instagram post. "The father, the daughters and the son. Our Father's Day dinner. Smiles are appreciated any day of the week but today just felt even more sweeter," he captioned the photo.

Anshula and Arjun are Boney Kapoor's kids with his first wife Mona Shourie, who died in 2012. Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor's children with his second wife Sridevi, who died in February 2018.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor dedicated this heart-warming post to Boney Kapoor on Father's Day: "The best man I know. And I'm the luckiest because I get to be your daughter. Happy Father's Day."

A day after Father's Day, Arjun Kapoor dedicated a tattoo to her sister Anshula. Sharing a glimpse of it, here's what he wrote: "She is the Ace up my sleeve. Anshula and I, intertwined forever in life and also by the letter A."

Arjun and Anshula, who lost their mother in 2012, grew closer to sisters Janhvi and Khushi after the tragic death of Sridevi in February 2018.