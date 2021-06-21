Janhvi Kapoor's Viral Challenge Video Calls For A Dinner Discussion, Thinks Brother Arjun

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from her video (courtesy janhvikapoor )

Janhvi Kapoor loves herself a good dance and she will dance like none's watching when it's the viral Temperature Challenge, which has recently been taking over the Internet. As is trend, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen grooving to the song Temperature by Sean Paul in the video - joining her in the ROFL montage is her team. Giving a shout out to each one in the video, Janhvi Kapoor wrote: "Aksa gang is back." Janhvi, dressed in a little black dress, can be seen pulling off some really quirky moves, making the dance video a hilarious one. An early review of Janhvi Kapoor's video arrived from her brother Arjun Kapoor, who thinks that this sort of behavior calls for a dinner discussion. All in good humour, of course.

"Umm, this needs a separate whole dinner to discuss," commented Arjun Kapoor.

The Kapoor siblings just had a fam-jam on Sunday - all four of Boney Kapoor's kids - Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi celebrated Father's Day with a get together. Sharing photos from the dinner party, Arjun wrote: "The father, the daughters and the son. Our Father's Day dinner. Smiles are appreciated any day of the week but today just felt even more sweeter." Anshula and Arjun are Boney Kapoor's kids with his first wife Mona Shourie, who died in 2012. Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor's children with his second wife Sridevi, who died in February 2018.

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in horror comedy Roohi. Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, has starred in films such as Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi's upcoming line-up of films includes comedy Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry.