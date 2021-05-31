'Jal Lenge?' OG Amrita Rao Is Here To Quench Our Meme Thirst

Jal, anyone? Amrita in a still from the video. (courtesy amrita_rao_insta)

The Internet has been unusually hydrated with all the "jal lange" memes that have been doing the rounds on social media in the last few days. For the uninitiated, Twitter users took a leaf from Amrita Rao's "jal lenge" scene from the 2006 film Vivah, co-starring Shahid Kapoor, and created a popular meme template. In the original scene from the film, Amrita Rao's character Poonam offers a glass of water to the guests and says "Jal Lijiye (Please drink water)." The Internet never forgets and the collective online memory will remember this scene courtesy the non-stop memes that are circulating. This brings us to Amrita Rao's reaction to all the memes. The actress recently reacted to all the memes and made a splash on Instagram (literally). In the video, she can be seen offering a glass of water and what follows will make you laugh out loud. Without giving more spoilers, we would simply like you to check out her video.

Posting the video on her Instagram profile, Amrita Rao wrote in her caption: "Jal Lenge." She added the hashtags #jallijiyememes, #vivah and #rajshriproductions to her post. Her husband RJ Anmol commented on her post: "She's so naughty."

See the video here:

Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy last year and they named him Veer. After dating for several years, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol got married in the year 2016. Amrita Rao is best-known for starring in films like Main Hoon Na, Ishq Vishk, Welcome To Sajjanpur, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai and Life Ho Toh Aisi among others. She was last seen in 2019 movie Thackeray, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role.