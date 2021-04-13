RJ Anmol Describes Flirty Exchange With Wife Amrita Rao As 'Conversations That Lead To Babies'

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol (Image courtesy: @amrita_rao_insta)

Highlights Amrita Rao knows how to flirt with her husband RJ Anmol

Amrita posted RJ Anmol's picture on her Instagram story

RJ Anmol shared her Instagram story and reacted to it

Lovebirds Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are making headlines for their PDA on social media. Their latest Instagram stories are proof. On Monday, Amrita posted a picture of her husband RJ Anmol on her Instagram story. In the picture, RJ Anmol can be seen holding a cup of coffee as he poses for the camera. He is wearing a white shirt but has kept it unbuttoned. RJ Anmol is showing off his abs. While the photo is a treat to look at, his caption also deserves your attention. He wrote, "Aaj subah ki coffee thodi zyada garam ho gayi.... Amrita reacted to his photo. In her Instagram story, she wrote, "I wanna drink this coffee," and added an upside-down smiley and a coffee cup emojis. Amrita surely knows how to flirt, we say.

See her Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Amrita Rao's Instagram story

RJ Anmol then shared Amrita's post on his Instagram story and wrote, "Conversations like these... lead to babies..." and added, "upar se #WFH."

See his Instagram story here:

Take a look at RJ Anmol's post here:

For those of you who are not following Amrita Rao or RJ Anmol on Instagram, the couple became parents to a baby boy last year. They have named him Veer.

Amrita and RJ Anmol frequently share glimpses of their parenthood diaries on their respective Instagram handles. See a few of them here:

Amrita Rao married RJ Anmol in 2016. After a gap of four years, the couple announced Amrita's pregnancy on social media in October 2020. Their son Veer was born in November.