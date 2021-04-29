Just A Pic Of Amrita Rao And RJ Anmol's Baby Son Veer 'Keeping A Close Check' On His Dad's Driving

RJ Anmol shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rjanmol27)

Highlights On Wednesday, RJ Anmol posted a super adorable photo of baby Veer

Amrita and her baby can be seen twinning in white and blue outfits

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed their son in November last year

Actress Amrita Rao's baby son and her husband RJ Anmol occupied a spot on the list of trends on Thursday, courtesy RJ Anmol's recent Instagram post. On Wednesday, RJ Anmol posted a super adorable photo of baby Veer "keeping a close check" on his driving. In the photo, tiny Veer can be seen resting on mom Amrita Rao's lap while looking at dad RJ Anmol as he drives a car. Amrita Rao and her baby son can be seen twinning in white and blue outfits. "Someone keeps a close check, while I Drive #veer," wrote RJ Anmol in the caption and added: "Koi bataega, yahan baap kaun hai?!" LOL.

The photo has been trending on social media since Thursday morning. Check it out here:

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed their son in November last year. "Hello world... Meet our son #Veer. He is looking at his 1st BroFist from you! Seek your blessings," wrote the couple while introducing their baby to the world.

In March, RJ Anmol posted this adorable family photo that went viral on social media in no time:

The actress announced her pregnancy with this photo, sharing which she wrote: "For you it's the 10th month... But for us, it's the 9th. Surprise surprise... Anmol and I are in our 9th month already. Too excited to share this good news with you my fans and friends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my belly all this long) but it's true. The baby is coming soon. An exciting journey for me, Anmol and our families... thank you universe and thank you all. Keep blessing."

Amrita Rao is best known for her role in films such as Main Hoon Na, Ishq Vishk, Vivah, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, among others. She was last seen in 2019 movie Thackeray.