The Rajinikanth Effect: Japanese Couple Travel To Chennai To Watch Jailer

The craze for superstar Rajinikanth's action thriller film Jailer doesn't seem to end soon. A couple travelled all the way to Chennai from Japan to watch the film. The man, identified as Yasuda, is said to be Rajinikanth's fan and he travelled to Chennai along with his wife to enjoy the Rajini fever with his fans. Several pictures and videos of the couple went viral on social media in which they could be seen donning white t-shirts with Rajinikanth's picture printed on it.

While talking exclusively to ANI, Yasuda said, "We as a couple have come from Japan to Chennai to watch Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' film first-day first show. We were excited to watch our thalaiva film. We have watched it and loved it."

He was also seen speaking Rajinikanth's dialogue from the film in Tamil language.

Theatres witnessed the joy of fans who rushed to the cinema hall to watch the film on Thursday.

Several fans of the star were seen celebrating outside the cinema hall in Tamil Nadu by cheering for the star, dancing to dhol beats and bursting crackers.

While many fans poured milk on the Kabali actor's poster.

The Darbar actor's lookalike also arrived at the theatre to watch the film.

Talking about Jailer, the superstar portrays the father of a police officer in the film. The trailer also demonstrated how a regular individual uses swords and firearms to take out evil men.

While Jackie Shroff is very briefly seen in the teaser. Jackie's look portrays a bad character and emanates power and authority. He has a daring and dramatic appearance in the teaser that has the viewers in awe.

Interestingly, Jackie shared the screen with Rajnikanth 36 years ago in the film Uttar Dakshin.

Jailer is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles.

Not only that, the makers have roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film.

