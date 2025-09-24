<i>Jailer 2</i>: Rajinikanth's Action Comedy Sequel To Release In June 2026

Rajinikanth's 2023 release Jailer opened to mixed responses but went on to become a blockbuster nevertheless. The superstar himself has confirmed that Jailer 2 will release in cinemas on June 12, 2026. He revealed the news to the media upon his return to Chennai after completing a shoot in Kerala.

According to a report in The Times of India, Jailer 2 is being filmed across multiple locations.

Rajinikanth was recently shooting near Palakkad, Kerala, where he was welcomed by a sea of fans. He waved to the crowd, and the grand climax sequence was also filmed during the last schedule in Kerala.

About Jailer 2

The sequel will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with Rajinikanth reprising his iconic character 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian. Alongside him, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa will return to their roles, while new additions to the cast include SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Anna Rajan.

Jailer 2 promises to be a spectacle, featuring cameo appearances by Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal, as well as extended special appearances by Nandamuri Balakrishna and Mithun Chakraborty.

Jailer 2 Announcement

Earlier this year, in March, the makers of Jailer officially announced the sequel.

Have a look here:

Rajinikanth's Other Projects

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie.

In addition, he is set to reunite with Kamal Haasan after 46 years, a reunion confirmed by Kamal Haasan himself. The announcement came during the NEXA SIIMA Awards 2025 in Dubai. When actor-comedian Sathish, who was hosting the event, asked Kamal if the rumour was true, the veteran star replied:

"We were united long ago, but chose to remain apart because they kept splitting a biscuit and giving us only half each. We wanted a full biscuit each, and we got it and relished it well. Now we are content with just half a biscuit again, so we have come together."

In A Nutshell

Rajinikanth recently thrilled fans by confirming the release date for Jailer 2. He is now back in Chennai after completing the film's schedule in Kerala.

