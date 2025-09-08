Kamal Haasan Confirms Reuniting With Rajinikanth On Screen After 46 Years

The two stalwarts of Tamil cinema will share screen together after 46 years. Kamal Haasan confirmed the buzz that he would share screen space with Rajinikanth in an upcoming film.

What's Happening

The actor announced the news while speaking at the NEXA SIIMA Awards 2025 event in Dubai. When actor-comedian Sathish, the anchor of the event, asked Kamal if the buzz was true, the veteran actor said, "We were united long ago, but chose to remain apart because they kept splitting a biscuit and giving us only half each. We wanted a full biscuit each, and we got it and relished it well. Now we are content with just half a biscuit again, so we have come together."

Kamal Haasan reiterated that there's no competition between the two legendary actors, only audience pitched them one against the other.

"That we got such opportunities is a huge deal. We had decided long ago to be like this and to set an example. That's how he has been, and that's how I have been. So while this reunion might be surprising business-wise, we aren't that surprised. We are just glad that something that was supposed to happen a long time ago is happening now," added the actor.

While the details of the film are kept under wraps, Lokesh Kanagaraj will, reportedly, direct the film. Lokesh and Rajinikanth collaborated in the Independence Day release Coolie, which received mixed responses.

Lokesh Kanagaraj directed Kamal Haasan in Vikram back in 2022.

The two veterans started their journey as lead actors in the 1970s under their mentor, the late legendary K Balachander. They starred together in several films like Apoorva Raagangal, Moondru Mudichu, Anthuleni Katha, Avargal, 16 Vayathinile, Aadu Puli Aattam, Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu, Thappu Thalangal, Aval Appadithaan, Thaayillamal Naan Illai, and Ninaithale Inikkum. Alavuddinum Athbutha Vilakkum (1979) was the last film that featured both the actors in lead roles.

Background

During the promotions of Vikram in 2022, Lokesh expressed his wish to direct the two veterans in a film. Kamal Haasan, who was present at the interaction, said he was game for it if Rajinikanth agreed to it.