Jacqueline Fernandez's New Fitness Video Is Giving Us Major Inspiration

Jacqueline Fernandez is the one of the fittest stars in Bollywood. The actress often treats her Instafam with inspiring workout pictures and videos of herself. On Thursday, Jacqueline shared a video on her Instagram practicing cardio exercises. She can be seen dressed in a purple athleisure. She shared a time-lapse of her performing the exercises with perfection. The video was also accompanied with a note that read, "Just completed 'buns of steel' workout the perfect combo of cardio and strength to keep you fit active and confident."

Recently, Jacqueline posted several pictures on her Instagram. She was dressed in a gorgeous black and white, giving major boss lady vibes. She was wearing an oversized blazer with gold studs and a white shirt. She paired it with nude pumps. Her makeup was bronzed with a soft shimmer and wavy hair. She captioned the post, "Thanks for the love on #bhootpolice we are all so grateful!"

In terms of work, Jacqueline was last seen in Bhoot Police which also stars Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. It was recently released on an OTT platform and received mixed reactions.

Jacqueline will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. It also features Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma in important roles. Apart from this, Jacqueline Fernandez also has films in queue like, Kick 2 and Bachchan Pandey.