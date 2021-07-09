Bhoot Police New Poster: Make Way For Ghostbusters Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor And Yami Gautam

Bhoot Police new poster. (courtesy arjunkapoor)

Highlights The film is slated to release on September 17

It will release on Disney+Hotstar

Bhoot Police is directed by Pavan Kirpalani

The makers of horror comedy Bhoot Police shared an update on the film on Friday evening. They shared a brand new poster that features the film's cast or should be say the bhoot police. The film features Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam as ghostbusters. The makers also announced the film's revised release date. It will get a release on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on September 17. The film was earlier scheduled to open in theatres in September this year. Sharing the poster on social media, Arjun Kapoor wrote: "Ab baari hai bhooton ke darne ki! Bhoot Police arriving this 17th September on Disney+Hotstar.

See the new poster here:

All the actors shared the posters of their respective characters in the film. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Yami wrote: "To enchant all with her charm arrives Maya, in Bhoot Police."

"Laaton ke Bhoot baaton se nahi maante! Meet the fabulous Kanika in Bhoot Police," Jacqueline wrote sharing her poster.

"Unravel the mysterious door of supernatural powers with laughter! Meet Chiraunji in Bhoot Police," wrote Arjun Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan might be social media recluse but his Bhoot Police team isn't. So they shared Saif's poster from the film. "Don't fear the paranormal and feel 'Saif' with Vibhooti," read the caption on the post.

Bhoot Police is directed by Pavan Kirpalani, who has helmed films such as Phobia and horror film Ragini MMS. Saif Ali Khan has earlier starred in a zombie movie titled Go Goa Gone.

He was last seen in the controversial Tandav. Saif Ali Khan also has Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Adipurush in his line-up. Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar Ka Grandson. Jacqueline was last seen in Mrs Serial Killer, while Ginny Weds Sunny was Yami Gautam's last onscreen project.