In Bhoot Police First Look Poster, Jacqueline Fernandez Is A Ghostbuster With An Attitude

All the bhoots out there, be very, very scared - Jacqueline Fernandez is here to teach you all a lesson. On Thursday, Jacqueline Fernandez revealed her first look from the movie Bhoot Police and it looks rather intriguing. Jacqueline Fernandez appears to play the role of a ghostbuster named Kanika in Bhoot Police and she is not someone you would want to cross. Jacqueline described her character with a proverb in Hindi: "Laathon ke Bhoot baaton se nahi maante," which roughly translates to: "Rod is the logic of fools." Introducing her character Kanika, Jacqueline Fernandez added: "Meet the fabulous Kanika in Bhoot Police."

In her first look poster of Bhoot Police, Jacqueline Fernandez sports a I-mean-business expression with a whip in her hand. The backdrop of the poster - a haunted house and a scarecrow - adds oodles of spookiness to the look and feel of poster. Needless to say Jacqueline is always impeccably dressed, even as a ghostbuster on the Bhoot Police first look poster. Have you met a ghostbuster this chic? A crop top, black denims and a fur coat did the trick.

Jacqueline Fernandez co-stars with Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Yami Gautam in Bhoot Police. Earlier, Arjun and Saif's characters - Chairaunji and Vibhooti - respectively, were introduced with these first look posters:

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, Bhoot Police is a horror comedy, which was earlier scheduled to open in theatres in September this year, will now premiere on Disney + Hotstar.. The makers are yet to announce a release date.