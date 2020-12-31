Jacqueline Fernandez, Vaani Kapoor And Others Attend Manish Malhotra's House Party

Manish Malhotra shared this image. (courtesy manishmalhotra05)

Highlights "Looking at 2021 with the amazing girls," wrote Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra hosted a party at his home

He posted and pictures from the get-together

Manish Malhotra's get-together with friends was a starry affair. The fashion designer, on Thursday, shared pictures from the in-house party on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "Looking at 2021 with the fabulous and amazing girls." Another picture had the caption: "2021 here we come. My most favourites and dearest." Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharrucha and Jacqueline Fernandez were among the several actors who attended designer Manish Malhotra's party on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Kartik Aaryan, and sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were also present at the bash.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Posting a video from the dinner, Manish Malhotra captioned the post: "Dinner with sparkling lights under starry skies." Check out the video:

All the Bollywood stars put their most fashionable foot forward for the get-together. Nushrratt wore a check dress, while Kriti looked pretty as ever in a yellow outfit. Jacqueline's pick for the night was a classic LBD. Kartik wore a check shirt and was seen sporting a new hairdo. Janvhi Kapoor kept it casual yet chic in a pair of denims and a white top, while Khushi wore a soft pink dress.

Meanwhile, the host for the night Manish Malhotra posted a picture of his OOTD on his Instagram profile. He opted for an all-back look and threw over a quirky blazer. He captioned his post: "All set for tonight. Second last night before 2021." See the picture here:

Manish Malhotra, a popular name in the Indian fashion circuit, has styled for films like Rangeela, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Fanaa, My Name Is Khan, among many, many others. Bollywood stars like Kajol and Kareena Kapoor swear by his designs.