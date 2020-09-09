ICYDK: 25 Years Ago, Filmfare Awards Did Not Have A Costume Design Category. Then Rangeela Happened

Urmila Matondkar in a still from Rangeela. (courtesy: manishmalhotra)

Highlights 'Rangeela' clocked 25 years on Tuesday

"Rangeela is a very special film to me," wrote Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra did Urmila Matondkar's styling in the film

Did you know that 25 years ago, the Filmfare Awards did not have an award for the Best Costume Design? It was only after the release of Ram Gopal Varma's 1995 film Rangeela that the category was introduced. Designer Manish Malhotra, who created and styled the film's costumes, was the first winner of Filmfare's Award for Best Costume design. As Rangeela, starring Urmila Matondkar, Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff clocked 25 years on Tuesday, Manish Malhotra shared a post on social media. Sharing a clip of some of the best style moments of Urmila Matoindkar from the film, Manish Malhotra wrote: "Filmfare enforced for the first time a Costume Design Award. The trendsetting spectacle of Urmila has made not only set the tone but will stay in the people's hearts forever."

In his post, Manish Malhotra wrote: "Urmila Matondkar and her styled looks in the film redefining style of costumes in Indian cinema. Rangeela is a very special film to me and a film that for the first time introduced styling with costume design. Ramu ji , Urmila and I, all three of us passionate and with having long discussions, fittings and all the hard work resulted into Urmila Matondkar's look, which was revolutionary and redefining."

Manish Malhotra also acknowledged the film's actors Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff, and wrote in his post: "25 years of the super hit Rangeela. The visionary and maverick director Ram Gopal Varma's direction and Jackie Shroff's charming persona. Fabulous Aamir Khan's performance and the mesmerising beauty, breaking barrier glamour of Urmila Matondkar."

Last year, in a Humans Of Bombay post, Manish Malhotra talked about how the film changed his life and he wrote: "Rangeela was a turning point for me - I won my very first Filmfare award for it."

Rangeela showcases the love triangle of an aspiring actress (Urmila Matondkar), her street smart friend Munna (Aamir Khan) and a movie star named Raj Kamal (Jackie Shroff). It was also AR Rahman's Hindi debut with an original score and soundtrack.