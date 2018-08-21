Jacqueline Fernandez Tried To Spook Kartik Aaryan; He Slam Dunked It Back

They may co-star in the remake of Kirik Party. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez dropped the spookiest comment on the actor Kartik Aaryan's post. But Kartik made a brave comeback and won the round. "I see dead people," commented Jacqueline on Kartik's picture, in which the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor appeared to be in a pensive mood. Now a faint-hearted person wouldn't dare reply on Jacqueline's comment but Kartik Aaryan returned with a sweet reply: "Because you are drop dead gorgeous." Kartik Aaryan definitely has a way with words (agreed?). Check out their Instagram conversation here:

Kartik Aaryan, who is best known for his role in Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama films, found a place in the most fetch Bollywood social circles after the success of his last film Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. Kartik is often spotted partying with the likes of Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor.

As of now, Kartik is filming Luka Chuppi, which is directed by Laxman Utekar and it also stars Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana. He reportedly lost a Dharma Productions project due to an over enthusiastic PR team but the story hasn't been confirmed by either Kartik or Karan Johar, who heads Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez, who was vacationing in Italy recently, has Tarun Mansukhani-directed Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She was last seen in Race 3 opposite Salman Khan, which performed phenomenally at the box office.

It has been reported that Kartik Aaryan and Jacqueline Fernandez will co-star in the remake on Kannada film Kirik Party.