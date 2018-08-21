Jacqueline Fernandez Is Back In Mumbai But Clearly Still Dreaming Of Italy

Jacqueline Fernandez shared this picture. (Image courtesy: jacquelinef143)

Jacqueline Fernandez may be back in Mumbai but she can't stop gushing over her Italy vacation. The actress is reliving her vacation days by sharing postcard-worthy pictures from the trip. Jacqueline, who visited several locations including Capri, Positano and Naples, described her holiday in the country as the "best trip so far." In the picture, the 33-year-old actress can be seen dressed in a black dress and a white cap in her hotel in Capri and we must tell you that she looks really chic. Jacqueline captioned the post: "Missing this girl already #geripoo. Thank you Kanika Gandhi for the best recommendations. Best trip so far!" The post received lots of love from the actress' Instafam and over 3 lakh likes within a few hours.

Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. Jacqueline looked pretty in black separates and a sheer white top.

We just can't get enough of Jacqueline's vacation pictures. On Thursday, she shared another picture. Dressed in a white outfit and a hat, Jacqueline looks enchanting as she smiles the camera. She accompanied the post along with the hashtag "#blessed" and wrote: "Just wait until you see why God had you wait, what God is doing is beyond what you could ever pray for or think of."

Jacqueline has been documenting different facets of her vacation in Italy. Remember how the actress' love for gelato was quite evident in a post that she shared last week? Or the oh-so-adorable picture in which she was seen twinning in pink with her sister.

Celebrating with some gelato #capri #gelatolovers A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Aug 15, 2018 at 6:31am PDT

Sisterly in Positano A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Aug 13, 2018 at 9:32am PDT

How can we not mention the post in which the actress "explored the streets of Positano and found a church?"

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Salman Khan's Race 3 which performed well at the box office. She was also a part of Dabangg Tour, along with Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Prabhu Deva and Manish Paul.

Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in Drive, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.